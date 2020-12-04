If you have followed Merritt’s column here, you know she is skilled at managing cross-partisan relations successfully for at least the past seven Presidential elections. Yep, I am one such cross-partisan relation. My dedication to the Democratic party dates back to my mother’s deep admiration of Hubert Humphrey, and her equally deep disdain of Richard Nixon. That election in 1968 began a string a Republican presidents lasting until 1993, save for the post-Watergate Jimmy Carter interlude in the late 70s. So I know a few things about disappointed Democratic dreams and being stoic about the misguided right. Here are my thoughts for these folks going forward.

The first, second, and most of the third most important result of the Nov. 3 general election is that the incumbent President will leave office on Jan. 20 of next year. I frankly expected more of a blue wave and I was quite disappointed in the results of the congressional races, so I clearly must look for my own blind spots. But Uncle Joe won the 2020 Presidential election, so rejoice! You saw a bright flash of this feeling on Nov. 7 when many major news organizations, including Fox News, called the election when Pennsylvania’s votes were conclusively counted. Immediately thereafter, and I mean immediately thereafter, there was dancing in the streets. That dancing was an explosion of visceral pride, a deep emoting that Mr. Trump’s defeat will surely prove to be the most consequential judgment of this election year when the history of this election year is written.

The Biden administration needs to do two things right and to do them competently; lasso the coronavirus and restart the economy. Luckily both of these goals are served by the single policy of controlling the currently uncontrolled spread of the virus. Given that the current President’s efforts in this regard is literally to do nothing but golf, golf, and golf again, and to whine like a child about his electoral defeat, Inauguration Day cannot come soon enough.

I agree with Merritt that the President is a difficult subject, but where she says “don’t mention the President” in talking to your Republican friends, I say do not mention the President until after Inauguration Day. After Jan. 20, 2021, I say mention him all the time, and do so mercilessly. Never mention him by name, but always mention him in terms of his rank incompetence and/or his utter self-absorption to the exclusion of the national interest.

My admitted passion is national politics, but it is a truism that all politics is local. And as local politics goes I urge my Dem friends to double and triple down on pushing for statewide broadband. Access to high quality, high-speed broadband can only help, well everybody, whatever one’s political stripes. School kids need it to facilitate and enhance remote learning, local merchants need it to hawk their wares so East Mountain money stays in the East Mountains, and white collar professionals need it to operate their businesses more efficiently and more effectively. We can imagine that if high-speed broadband were available just as water, electricity, and trash collection are available, then high-skill and highly compensated jobs can be created here at home. All we need is broadband and the occasional trip to the Sunport.

Senator-elect Schmedes, Representative-elect Lord, are you listening? I understand your passion in supporting policies regarding the 2nd Amendment and the rights of the unborn. But these policies are inherently divisive; you are never going to get anything approaching consensus on these issues. But broadband access? If you carry the banner on this issue everybody will get behind you.

To close, my Dem friends, remember when Mr. Trump was golfing in Virginia when the race was called for President-elect Biden on Nov. 7? A whole lot of the country, a decided majority of the country, danced in the streets. Now I’m a 50-something white guy, so I was not dancing in the streets that day because I do not know how to dance. I wish I did though, because I would have danced all night long.

Darrell M. Allen is an employment and criminal defense attorney. He lives with two nice Republican ladies north of I-40, where they run two head each of dog and cat.