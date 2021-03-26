Communications, are they better or worse today? I should have an opinion on this subject. I have my primary degree in Communications, which includes English, Drama and Journalism.

Our marriage announcement, recently given to me by a friend, Jane McDaniel Finch, had a headline: “Communication Teacher Marries Fighter Pilot.” I had forgotten that headline even though on June 17 this year it has been 49 years married. I haven’t forgotten, Bill.

Three out of four granddaughters came to spend the weekend with us. (The other granddaughter and grandson spent last weekend.) All five have cell phones and range age wise from 14 to 17. They are hard-working, do well in school and are fun to hold a conversation with on a variety of subjects.

Bill and I also like to watch movies with them, mostly mysteries and comedies. All of us like to kibitz about the characters. My sons say I have turned the teenagers into old ladies as I taught them to love mysteries. We argue over “Murdock Mysteries” from Canada versus Sherlock Holmes stories from England. The debate continues over “Miss Fisher” or “Dr. Blake.” There is a constant battle of who does the job best. Both are made in Australia. The kids will often whip out their phones and use them to make a point. So, there are winners and losers on the information grid.

Bill and I both have cell phones, and we use them to gather information we used to know as part of our jobs. Now suddenly, we love the phones to give us exact facts we no longer can pull up with a moment’s notice. So that’s good, right? But this time all three girls had their phones out in front of them as we watched the movies. They were playing games as they watched television.

Now we have a rule no phones at the dinner table, however there is no rule about playing a game and watching a “Death in Paradise” series. I decided not to say anything, because to be honest, there was no damage being done, no disrespect to those watching. So why does it seem incorrect? I remember doing my homework with the radio on and my mother telling me I couldn’t do both. So, I switched to homework and television. When she got done explaining that I would go blind sitting that near the TV, she also said I wasn’t learning by doing both. Really?

When I looked up communication, on my phone, of course, I learned communication is essential to getting things done and it takes a two-way process. One, someone shares information, and two, someone receives and understands that information. You can also share ideas by writing, speaking, gestures, facial expressions and body language. Writing and speaking are easy to share. And if you have ever driven by Sonic when they have half-price happy hour, you can understand the gestures and facial expressions.

I still have some reservations about cell phones and food, like when we sit down in restaurants. Last week we saw a family, mom, dad, daughter and son. Each had a phone. They all only spoke to the waitress. Not one spoke to one another; they just worked their phones. I am confused. Such a good tool, the cell phone, a powerful computer in your pocket. And now almost anyone can own one. How can it be we are we talking less to one another? My friends now text me instead of calling me. I am a bit of a talker, but what about facial expressions? You can’t see that on text. I refuse to believe those emoji are better than a smile from a buddy.

Roaring Mouse still confused, text, no call me. Out.