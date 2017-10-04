Raymond Lee Dennis 1939 – 2017

Raymond Lee Dennis was born in Levy, on Sept. 3, 1939 and left us on Sept. 28, 2017. He was the first-born son of Ralph and Ethel (Berlier) Dennis, and grew up in Springer with his two brothers, Harry Dale and Donald Gene. After graduating from high school, he headed to New Mexico State University where he earned a bachelors degree in Civil Engineering. He remained a proud and devoted Aggie his entire life. He also met Linda Daly in Las Cruces. The two were married in 1961 and had four children: Debbie, Sandy, Cindy and John. Raymond started Dennis Engineering company in Socorro in 1976. He was proud to have designed and built projects throughout the state. He also ran CDS, a construction company, and Edgewood Water. Piloting his small plane was a particular joy and accomplishment. He became a widower in 1998. A new and happy chapter in his life was opened when mutual friends set him up on a blind date with Barbara Roth Otto and they were married in 2000. The expanded family, now including Michael and Mark Otto, shared annual family reunions and holiday gatherings at the Dennis home in Albuquerque. Raymond and Barbara enjoyed spending time with their 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, traveling, Punkin Chunkin, and serving in their church and Rotary Club. Raymond Lee Dennis was an extraordinarily generous man who took every opportunity to help people and make the world better. He was admired by many and will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Albuquerque on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Food and fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gideons International or the American Cancer Society.

