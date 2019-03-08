Raynaldo Barela 1933 – 2019

Raynaldo “Ray” Barela, 86, passed away Feb. 26. Ray is survived by his sons, Ray Jr. and wife Chavela, Tommy and wife Jessica, Michael, and Daniel and wife Audrey; his daughters, RoseMary Castillo and husband Willie, Emma Kirkpatrick and husband Russell, Della Tapia and husband Ray, Gloria Lucero and husband Johnny, Eliza “Lisa” Romero and husband Michael; 30 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; seven sisters and four brothers. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Eliza; two sons, Richard “Dickie” and Joseph; and daughter-in-law, Elisa. A Rosary was recited March 3 at French – Lomas. The Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated March 4 at the Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, with burial Gate of Heaven Cemetery. An online guestbook for Ray is at frenchfunerals.com.