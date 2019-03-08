Hot Topics
Raynaldo Barela 1933 – 2019

Posted By: Editor March 8, 2019

Friday, March 8, 2019

Raynaldo “Ray” Barela, 86, passed away Feb. 26. Ray is survived by his sons, Ray Jr. and wife Chavela, Tommy and wife Jessica, Michael, and Daniel and wife Audrey; his daughters, RoseMary Castillo and husband Willie, Emma Kirkpatrick and husband Russell, Della Tapia and husband Ray, Gloria Lucero and husband Johnny, Eliza “Lisa” Romero and husband Michael; 30 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; seven sisters and four brothers. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Eliza; two sons, Richard “Dickie” and Joseph; and daughter-in-law, Elisa. A Rosary was recited March 3 at French – Lomas. The Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated March 4 at the Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, with burial Gate of Heaven Cemetery. An online guestbook for Ray is at frenchfunerals.com.

