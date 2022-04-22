Good afternoon, EM Residents,

Friday’s Red Flag Warning is extended until midnight with another slated for Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday’s Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. The latest National Weather Service (NWS/NOAA) forecast shows extreme fire weather continuing along and east of the central mountain chain, including the Sandia and Manzano Mountains, as very dry, unstable conditions persist. Saturday’s west winds will diminish somewhat–20 to 30 mph with 40 mph gusts. Saturday’s relative humidity will increase slightly, with readings of 8 to 13 percent. The official NWS forecast is linked here: https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=68812773. We remind you to follow the NWS/NOAA guidelines as stated in the forecast and remember that conditions before and after “Red Flag” periods are still dangerous. So maintain your awareness today and tomorrow. Since early April, we have been experiencing multiple days of critical fire weather. We cannot stress enough how we all need to maintain our vigilance. One adage that comes to mind is, “If you see something, say something.” This is crucial when it comes to wildfire in our region. Always, Be aware and prepared! Thank you for your cooperation and support!

EMIFPA Fire and Emergency Management Agencies