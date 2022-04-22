I remember Civics. It was half of your history class. You took U.S. or World or State history, but half of it was about Civics. The official definition: “Civics is a social science that deals with the rights and duties of citizens.” Merriam-Webster.

We learned the fundamentals: our three branches of government. How to get into politics seemed a little boring, but we voted on a class president without the anger. It was fun to do posters and collect and bribe voters with cookies. The candidates that spoke saying they would extend lunch were… lying!

Then during the hectic time of the 60s, almost all schools cancelled Civics. They narrowed what was on the national test and Civics had to go. Wasn’t that just the best move in education? It tops “new math,” the kind that even the teachers couldn’t master.

The Founding Fathers thought that giving free school to all would prepare upcoming generations for this wonderful thing they called Democracy and Personal Freedom. Youth would realize the responsibility of voting, and be willing to adhere to the strong civic virtues that were the keys to keeping this new way of government.

According to NEA “Forgotten Purpose 03-16-2017,” only 25% of U.S. students are proficient on Standards of Civics. How many students attend school board, town meetings, or debates during state and national elections? Do students write letters to the local newspaper or read the editorials?

Schools which make an effort with Civics host a book of facts, not examples of “Good Citizenship.” Most learning is from doing, and even if you watch a meeting on Zoom, it is better than never knowing who is directing your life. That is why so many are so very angry. They took Civics seriously and they don’t like the look of big government saying, “We know just what is best for you peasants, we mean citizens.” People died to allow us to keep these freedoms. All hail that group of extraordinary men, who often did not like one another, but gave enlightenment to all. Free knowledge. Even those who could not read had it shouted with great adulation in 1776 from the front steps. There was great rejoicing.

My husband, Bill, tells me often “Everyone has a brand. Don’t do anything to tarnish your brand.” He says this often to me when I am dressed up as a clown to tell stories to children. I reply, “I look good in a red nose.” He leaves. But it is true. Civics classes always made me proud to be an American. We were first on the scene when another country had a disaster. First to send food or send our doctors or medical people to bring aid. We took our candy money and sent it to plant trees, bring books or write letters to kids that may or may not be able to read them. We did it anyway because we tried to be good citizens.

I recently had the pleasure of visiting a local school, Estancia Valley Classical Academy. Each morning they hold a flag ceremony for students, followed by a song and announcements. I am pretty sure I saw some future citizens with some civic values. They were polite, well-spoken and appeared to be what their symbol on the wall showed. These students are becoming involved citizens. Way to go, Patriots. A salute from the Roaring Mouse. Over and out.