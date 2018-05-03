Richard H. Garcia 1934 – 2018

Richard H Garcia born May 30, 1934 passed away with his loving wife and family by his side on April 24, 2018. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Avelino and Delodia Garcia and his sister Mabel Stogsdill. Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years Alvita; children Andrew, Janice and Charlie, Louella, Melinda and Michael, Anna and Ron; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three brothers and four sisters. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a member of Holy Child Parish in Tijeras as well as a St. Francis recipient in October 2009, a member of Moose Lodge #1517 and Knights of Columbus #12981. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 3 at 6pm at Holy Child Parish, 19 Camino Del Santo Nino, Tijeras. Mass will be Friday, May 4 at 10am.