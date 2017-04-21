Robert M. Borgen 1940 – 2017

Robert M. “Bob” Borgen was a member of the Moriarty Lions Club and the American Legion Post 22 (check). He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1981, and after that he drove a semi truck for 20 years, before retiring from that career. He moved to Moriarty in 2002. He was a gifted photographer, and a regular at the Moriarty Flea Market. When he retired he became a member of the Lions Club and won many awards, including the Melvin Award, the highest you can get in the Lions Club. He did a lot of volunteer work, including eye exams for the schools, and organizing a motorcycle toy run. He was Bob. He loved people, was compassionate, honest and dedicated. He is survived by many friends and family. Come help celebrate the life of Bob Borgen at the Moriarty Lions Club building April 22 at 11 a.m.