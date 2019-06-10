Rods, Brews, Music and Arts

Once again, Cowboy Days brings together so many exciting events, ranging from long-time favorites to new events, as the region becomes known for its family-friendly fun. It’s all in the spirit of good times and showcase our many local interests.

Father’s Day Car Show

June 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the 16thyear, Tony Jaramillo Jr. is organizing the “Father’s Day Car Show,” one of New Mexico’s very best car shows. Entries come to Edgewood’s Walmart from far and wide to showcase hundreds of incredible vehicles. This is not a show narrowed by classification, it’s a show that appreciates the wide variety of talent and creativity that goes into cars, trucks, motorcycles, even tractors. There are plenty of vendors, music, prizes, and food options, too.

Music & Brews Nite

June 21, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a free, family-friendly concert night hosted by Greater Edgewood Area Chamber at Wildlife West Nature Park. Enjoy classic rock and a little country, too. Food is available for purchase from several local food trucks, and award-winning Sierra Blanca Brewing Co. is once again the featured brewery. Come early to explore the wildlife park (paid admission) and stay for the concert.

Barn Dance

June 28, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Always a good time at Church Street Market, the energetic music just makes you want to dance (even those shy ones will find their toes tappin’). Explore all the unique tiny shops at the market too, many will be offering after-hours shopping specials. Food is available for purchase.

Field of Arts Festival

July 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The East Mountains are filled with talented artists and performers. Each year they come together at Edgewood’s soccer park to share their creative work product—everything from fabric art to glass work, drawings and paintings to ceramics and photography. See how their inspired eyes capture our beautiful surroundings. Live music and dance bring performing arts to the festival as well. Activities for the kiddos, food, and fun. For an extra art boost, ask artists at the Festival about the art in public places initiative, with art on view at the office of The Independent newspaper, and the town’s municipal building.

Rods & Brews

July 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What a way to spend your 4thof July with two great events side-by-side. Located at Edgewood Elementary, this event is an extravaganza of cool cars and music. Music, prizes, plus food and ever-popular Sierra Blanca Brewing Co. beers available for purchase.

Band Nights at Sierra Blanca

Fridays & Saturdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There is always something happening at Sierra Blanca Brewing Co. Not only do they have some of the best beers in the country (national and international award-winners), but they bring in the best music talent from the East Mountains and Albuquerque. With summer here, you don’t want to miss their beautiful beer garden out back.