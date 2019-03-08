Ruby Ann Watts Hensley 1960 – 2019

Ruby Ann Watts Hensley was born Sept. 3, 1960 and passed away Feb. 28. Ruby was the daughter of Delbert and Lolly Watts, and is survived by mother Lolly Watts-Berger; a son, Billy Ray Prince and wife Ginger; a daughter, Valeria Sue Prince; brothers, Paul Alan Watts and Scott Eugene Watts; sister, Ruth McCauley, seven grandchildren, three aunts and six cousins. Ruby was preceded in death by her father, Delbert and a younger sister, Alice Lynn. Jana, Ruby’s cousin, said she remembers the year when Ruby was the Prom Queen and riding on the hood of a convertible wearing a pink prom dress with her hair in ringlets. Ruby will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A graveside memorial service was held March 6 at the Mountainair Cemetery in Mountainair.