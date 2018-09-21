Sample the area at Taste of the East Mountains

The East Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its second annual Taste of the East Mountains event on Sept. 29, hosted by Legacy Church Edgewood, at 379 Highway 344. Admission to the event is free to the public.

A Taste of the East Mountains will feature food tastings offered by several East Mountain Chamber restaurant members and others, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day will include a live DJ, door prizes, raffles, activities for the kids, and other festivities for the whole family. Many vendors will be on hand to introduce their businesses and offer a wide variety of services, coupons or merchandise for sale.

Since 1985, the Chamber’s primary goal has been to bring economic growth to the community by supporting its local member businesses. Currently 137 members strong, it holds luncheon meetings the first Thursday of every month, evening mixers, breakfast meetings, ribbon cuttings, grand openings and other networking events and celebrations throughout the year.

For further information, visit the East Mountain Regional Chamber’s website at eastmountainchamber.com or call 505-281-1999.