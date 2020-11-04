With all 154 precincts fully reporting unofficial election results, Santa Fe County saw a turnout of 74.99% of registered voters, as 80,850 voters cast their ballots in the general election.

In Santa Fe County, Democrat Katharine Clark ran unopposed for County Clerk, earning 61,492 votes.

The County Treasurer’s race was also unopposed, in which Democrat Jennifer Manzanares got 61,552 votes.

All of the County Commissioner races were also unopposed; Anna Hansen won District 2, Anna Hamilton won District 4, and Hank Hughes won District 5. The District 3 seat representing the southern area of the county was not on the ballot this year.

How Santa Fe County Voted

In State Senate District 19, Republican Gregg Schmedes won 3,499 votes or 62% of Santa Fe County votes, Democrat Claudia Risner garnered 1,922 or 34%, and Libertarian John McDivett garnered 224 or 4% of the vote.

In Senate District 39, Republican Joey Tiano won 2,029 of Santa Fe County votes, or 24%, and Democrat Liz Stefanics garnered 6,089 votes or 75%.

In House District 22, Republican Stefani Lord won 2,021 or 63% of Santa Fe County votes, or 33%, and Democrat Jessica Velasquez garnered 1,173 or 37% of the vote.

In House District 50, incumbent and Democrat Matthew McQueen garnered 5,600 or 67% of the vote in Santa Fe County, while Republican Christina Estrada got 2,518 votes or 30%, and Libertarian Jerry Gage garnered 246 votes or 3%.

In House District 70, Republican Nathan Dial won 103 or 54% of the vote in Santa Fe County, and Democrat Ambrose Castellano garnered 89 votes, or 46%.

Santa Fe County residents voted yes to Constitutional Amendment 1, which would allow the governor to appoint members to the Public Regulation Commission, by 46,857 votes or 65%, to 24,696 or 35%.

Santa Fe County residents voted yes to Constitutional Amendment 2, which amends Article 20, Section 3 of the New Mexico Constitution, with 53,511 votes or 77%, to 15,719 or 23%. The amendment would standardize the dates that elected officials start to serve their terms.

Santa Fe County residents voted yes to state Bond Question A, with 54,602 votes or 76%, to 17,081 or 24%, to issue up to $33 million for senior facility improvements.

Santa Fe County residents also voted yes to state Bond Question B, with 54,737 votes or 76%, to 17,089 or 24%, which authorizes issuance of bonds up to $9.7 million for school and library acquisitions and facilities.

Santa Fe County residents also voted yes to state Bond Question C, with 53,108 or 74%, to 18,870 or 26% to issue bonds up to $156 million for higher education around the state.

Santa Fe County residents voted yes to GO bond 1, to improve open space, trails and parks with 57,129 votes or 79%, to 15,301 or 21%.

Santa Fe County residents voted yes to GO bond 2, to improve roads with 58,688 votes or 82%, to 12,837 or 18%.

Santa Fe County residents also voted yest to GO bond 3, to acquire property to improve water and wastewater projects, with 58,937 or 81%, to 13,465 or 19%.