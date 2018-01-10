Sarah Lee Price 1961 – 2017

Sarah Lee Price, 56, passed away Dec. 30, 2017 at her home in Tijeras. She was born June 21, 1961, to the late Herbert and Nerine (Rankin) Hensley in Muncie, Ind. She lived in New Mexico for 12 years and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Sarah is survived by her beloved husband, Timothy Price; sister, Donna Entezari and husband Hossein, mother- and father-in-law, Judy and Gary Price, many nieces and nephews as well as all her precious fur babies. Per the family’s wishes no services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty.