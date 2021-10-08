After a lackluster start, East Mountain High School’s boys soccer team went on a tear in the second half of its Oct. 5 matchup against new district rival Rehoboth Christian.

The visiting Lynx got on the board first, but then six different East Mountain players found the back of the net—a couple of them for the first time—to lift the Timberwolves to the 6-1 victory.

The win snapped East Mountain’s eight-game losing streak.

East Mountain attacked early and had several scoring opportunities but came up empty before Rehoboth scored the game’s first goal in the 14th minute.

The T’Wolves responded in the 17th when Trevor Head took a cross from Tyler Burnett and headed the ball into the net for the 1-1 equalizer.

“It really was an equalizer,” East Mountain head coach John Larson said about Head’s goal. “I was not happy with the first half so I got on my team because I knew we could be playing better, and it came across toward the end of the half and in the first 10 minutes of the second half.”

East Mountain senior Jonathon “LJ” Sabrowski started the T’Wolves’ second half surge when he lofted a direct free kick over a wall of Rehoboth defenders for the go-ahead goal in the 41st minute.

It was Sabrowski’s first varsity goal.

“The four-man wall was kinda blocking, like, the whole left side of the goal, so I was trying to make it curve more to the right, but it just came off of my foot and went right into the near post,” Sabrowski said, adding, “First goal ever, first varsity goal on the books.”

East Mountain continued to attack, drawing a pair of fouls resulting in consecutive penalty kicks, one by Tyler Burnette in the 57th minute, and the next by Jayden McDaniel in the 60th.

“We were driving into the net and being aggressive, which is what we need to be doing,” Larson said, adding, “We had about 20 minutes left in the game, and we sat most of our starters to give some other folks an opportunity.”

In the 63rd, Sabrowski sent a cross to Josiah Vigil who tapped it in from close range for his first-ever goal to put the T’Wolves up 5-1.

Brycen Smith capped the T’Wolves scoring with a long-range shot in the 78th.