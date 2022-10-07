After two years of being shut down, senior centers across the state are re-opening and slowly getting back into the swing of things.

On Oct. 3, Santa Fe County was finally able to re-open several senior centers in the county including the Edgewood Senior Center, after staffing issues had them mostly shut down.

The senior centers in Moriarty, Mountainair, Estancia and Tijeras were all able to reopen in August.

In Edgewood, the senior center will have Covid restrictions including mask wearing for both seniors and staff, there will be a temperature screening and a sign in process and regular sanitization. Staff will also get training on the screening process. All seniors and guests who come into the centers will be required to be screened and sign in.

Once the Senior and Community Relations Division is fully staffed with Activity Coordinators, senior centers in Santa Fe County will be back to regular business hours, which is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is still a job vacancy at the Edgewood Senior Center. The position is posted ongoing and the county continues to interview people for the position.

At the Edgewood Senior Center, lunch is served daily between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a suggested donation of $1.50 for individuals age 60 and over. Guests are also welcome to eat and the cost for a meal is $7.50.

Santa Fe County also provides Meals on Wheels to home-bound elders; those interested in receiving home delivered meals can call 505-992-3069.

The Edgewood Senior Center is currently open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until they are fully staffed.

Torrance County Senior Centers opened back up in August. The Estancia, Mountainair and Moriarty Senior Centers all serve lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the centers and grab-and-go lunches are available for pickup from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

According to staff member Janet Garmin, the centers do not have Covid restrictions for the seniors. Staff are required to wear masks and gloves. Garmin said the pool tables are available for folks to come and use but the classes have not started back up yet.

The Tijeras Senior Center has had limited hours since August, said manager Rita Rivera. She said they are “skeleton open” and are offering a few classes, arts and crafts, Spanish and crocheting class, and the pool and exercise rooms are open and available. She said they are currently open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Grab-and-go lunches are available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and seniors must order the day before. The number to order ahead is 505-930-2658.

On Nov. 7 the senior center will have its grand opening which will include a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new addition to the building. There will be live music including students from Roosevelt Middle school performing Star Spangled Banner, mariachi from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then Baila Baila Academy will have a performance starting at 1 p.m. On Nov. 8 the senior center will return to serving congregate meals inside the building.

Whispering Pines Senior Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are closed on holidays. They are serving congregate meals inside from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and must be eaten inside the building, according to the center’s manager. She said the meal must be reserved 24 hours in advance. Those who want to order food can call 505-281-8003. Elders who are 50 or older can get meals for $3.25, and those who are 60 and older are free.

In addition, there are ongoing activities that rotate monthly. Bernalillo County offers Book to Movie at the center, which is like a book club and movie club combined, where folks both read the book and the watch the movie and then compare them. There are also ongoing craft projects and seniors have access to a sewing machine, an embroidery machine and a long-arm quilting machine. There is is also shuffle board, horseshoes and pool. Also available are field trips, including an upcoming fall festival, where several senior centers in Bernalillo County get together.