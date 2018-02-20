Seven arrests made in Edgewood fatal shooting

Seven people, including an Edgewood man, have now been arrested in the shooting death of Mike Pelkey at the Smith’s Fuel Center last week.

Daniel Martinez was the last to be captured—in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with New Mexico State Police tweeting that he had been captured a few hours later.

“Daniel Martinez … was located at a residence in SE Albuquerque and surrendered peacefully,” the press release said. “He will be undergoing medical treatment for a previous injury.”

That arrest was on the heels of six a few days prior. All seven are facing charges of first degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence; a few, including Martinez, have an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

That’s according to an update released at midnight last Friday by State Police.

That was after hundreds gathered at the site of Pelkey’s shooting in the Smith’s parking lot, where an emotional ceremony paid tribute to a man many said had touched their lives.

State Police said had said earlier the assailant was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when Pelkey was killed.

The press release says, “Through investigative leads, tips from the public, and interviews, New Mexico State Police agents learned the armed robbery of the Smith’s Fuel Center was calculated, planned, and executed by seven individuals.”

Those arrested were Daniel J. Gonzales, 29, of Albuquerque, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a felon; Morgan Ramirez, 30, of Albuquerque, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence; Donald Herbert Gregory, 46, of Edgewood, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence; Veronica M. Martinez, 30, of Albuquerque, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence; Eileen G. Sandoval, 48, of Albuquerque, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

Today, Misty Roseanne Nevarez, 29, of Albuquerque, was arrested, with charges of first degree murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence.

According to State Police, on Feb. 11 around 4 p.m., “an unknown male armed with a handgun entered the Smith’s Fuel Center booth in Edgewood. The male was wearing a bandana to mask his face. When the male entered the booth, the gas station attendant, Mr. Pelkey, was assisting a customer. The male entered behind Mr. Pelkey and took the money from the cash register. Mr. Pelkey then observed the male behind him and followed him outside the booth.”

The press release continues, “Outside the booth, an altercation ensued between Mr. Pelkey and the robber and Mr. Pelkey was shot. Mr. Pelkey was transported by EMS to a local hospital. While en route to the hospital, Mr. Pelkey died from gunshot wounds sustained during the robbery.”

Last night, hundreds gathered at the Smith’s Fuel Center to pay tribute to and remember the slain gas station attendant who touched many people’s lives. One speaker urged the community to follow Pelkey’s example, and to find ways to come together and be of service to each other every day.