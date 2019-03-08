Sharon Kay Inman 1945 – 2019

Sharon Kay Inman (Stull), 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 20, as a result of a car accident she and her husband Raymond were in, located in Clines Corners. They were on their way home to Michigan after visiting family in Arizona for the holidays. Even though the way in which Sharon was taken from this Earth was traumatic, we know that she was protected from any physical pain by God, and met in heaven with open arms by the family members who preceded her in death: her son Raymond (Ray), her daughter Cynthia (Cindy), and her grandson Blake. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Raymond; her daughter April and husband Tom; her son Brian and wife Terri; her eight grandchildren (plus their spouses), and seven (soon to be eight) great-granddaughters, whom she loved with all of her heart. Sharon was a many things during her life in addition to being a wife and mother to her four children; she was extremely creative and was always picking up a new hobby or talent. She was a talented artist, musician, writer, and woodworker. She was a lover of penguins, studying the Bible, cooking, crocheting, coloring, playing video and board games, reading, going to movies, and binge watching The Golden Girls, just to name a few. Above all of those things, she loved God, and she loved her family. Sharon will be missed dearly by all who had the privilege to know her, but we can take peace knowing that she is in Heaven where there is no more pain and fear. Since she lived in both Michigan and Arizona, she will be having two memorial services that are being postponed until her husband has recovered from his injuries sustained in the accident so he is able to attend.