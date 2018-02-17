Six arrests in death of Mike Pelkey

BREAKING NEWS: Updated Feb. 17, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.

An Edgewood man and five others have been arrested and are facing charges of first degree murder in the shooting death of Mike Pelkey at Smith’s in Edgewood last Sunday, while one man remains at large. That’s according to an update released at midnight last night by New Mexico State Police.

State Police said Daniel J. Martinez, 30, of Albuquerque is still at large and being sought by police. Police said he is armed and dangerous, and faces charges of first degree murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

State Police had said earlier the assailant was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

“Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call police,” said the State Police press release. “Specific details relating to the robbery will not yet be released until all suspects have been apprehended.” Those with information may contact local law enforcement or State Police at 505-841-9256.

The press release says, “Through investigative leads, tips from the public, and interviews, New Mexico State Police agents learned the armed robbery of the Smith’s Fuel Center was calculated, planned, and executed by seven individuals.”

Those arrested were Daniel J. Gonzales, 29, of Albuquerque, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a felon; Morgan Ramirez, 30, of Albuquerque, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence; Donald Herbert Gregory, 46, of Edgewood, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence; Veronica M. Martinez, 30, of Albuquerque, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence; Eileen G. Sandoval, 48, of Albuquerque, charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

Today, Misty Roseanne Nevarez, 29, of Albuquerque, was arrested, with charges of first degree murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence.

According to State Police, on Feb. 11 around 4 p.m., “an unknown male armed with a handgun entered the Smith’s Fuel Center booth in Edgewood. The male was wearing a bandana to mask his face. When the male entered the booth, the gas station attendant, Mr. Pelkey, was assisting a customer. The male entered behind Mr. Pelkey and took the money from the cash register. Mr. Pelkey then observed the male behind him and followed him outside the booth.”

The press release continues, “Outside the booth, an altercation ensued between Mr. Pelkey and the robber and Mr. Pelkey was shot. Mr. Pelkey was transported by EMS to a local hospital. While en route to the hospital, Mr. Pelkey died from gunshot wounds sustained during the robbery.”

Last night, hundreds gathered at the Smith’s Fuel Center to pay tribute to and remember the slain gas station attendant who touched many people’s lives. One speaker urged the community to follow Pelkey’s example, and to find ways to come together and be of service to each other every day.