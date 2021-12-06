Bernalillo County District 5 Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty, along with the county manager and Village of Tijeras dignitaries, cut the ribbon on the renovated skate park at Los Vecinos Community Center in the East Mountains.

The skate park, built in 2002, received upgrades to the ramps and rails as well as a new half-pipe. The new equipment creates a safer environment for the boarders and kids of all ages in the Los Vecinos area, a press release from the county says.

“This is another example of the county moving forward with quality equipment and amenities for residents,” Pyskoty said. “We continue to strive to provide fun and adventure, rest and recreation and ways to enjoy the beauty that is Bernalillo County in District 5.”

Photo by Tamara Bicknell-Lombardi.

The county is in the throes of revamping its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department plan for additions and upgrades to county facilities. The Los Vecinos skate park renovation cost $130,000.