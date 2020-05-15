On May 11 there was a small fire in the Manzano Mountains. Arlene Perea of the Mountainair Ranger District said it was caused by lightning and was 1/10 of an acre. She said three people from from Sandia Helitack where on site in one hour, and the fire was contained and put out.

Fire restrictions are still in place the Mountainair Ranger District and fire danger remains “high” and Perea said a “a small shot of moisture slowed danger a bit but hot and dry winds will dry it out quickly.”

“We have had several abandoned campfires that are extinguished with no spread over the past week,” said Sandia District Ranger Crystal Powell. Fire restrictions are still in place in the Sandia Ranger District and the fire danger remains “high.”