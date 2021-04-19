The Thunderbird prescribed burn in the Manzanos started April 12 and into April 13 went well, said Mountainair Forest Ranger Ernest Taylor. “All our district fire crews were there, and we got assistance from the Sandia Ranger District, the Carson National Forest, Kirtland AFB, and Valencia County. We burned about 180 acres in the Romero unit of the Thunderbird Vegetation Project,” he said.

The Mountainair Ranger District’s fire danger status is now high. “We have a possibility of some moisture this weekend, which would be welcome!” Taylor said.

Fire Management Officer Anthony Martinez said, “Fire managers implemented the Thunderbird Prescribed Burn under of favorable conditions, including fuel moisture levels, air quality, wind direction and weather forecasts.”

There were no wildfires this week to report on the Sandia or Mountainair Ranger Districts, said Patricia Johnson Forest Service. Fire danger status in the Sandias remains at moderate.

“We had no fire in the county this week,” said Torrance County Fire Chief Don Dirks. He said there are more prescribed burns planned for the area if weather conditions remain favorable to do so safely.