Sports Roundup

Estancia High School’s Marisa Luna is the recipient of the NMAA Foundation’s Mario Martinez Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500. The scholarship is awarded to students for excellence in both athletics and academics within Class 1A-3A.

Estancia’s boys basketball team won 79-36 last Saturday at the Native American Community Academy. The Lady Bears won Saturday’s matchup against NACA, 41-36. Both Estancia squads hosted NACA Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

Moriarty High’s girls basketball team picked up a 50-44 win last Friday at Santa Fe Indian School. The Lady Pintos played Sandia Prep Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

East Mountain boys won 70-66 last Friday over Bernalillo. The Lady Timberwolves lost to Bernalillo, 42-39. Both squads played Bosque Tuesday.

Mountainair’s boys and girls both lost last Saturday to Dora: the Mustangs lost 59-48; the girls fell 58-14.

Manzano’s girls lost last Friday to Eldorado, 64-28; the boys lost 69-50 on Saturday to Eldorado; both squads played Tuesday against Santa Fe.