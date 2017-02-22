Sports Roundup

Estancia High School’s boys basketball team got past Cuba 85-84 in overtime Monday in a special tie-breaking contest to determine both the regular season district champion and the top seed for the upcoming District 6-3A tournament. The game was played on a neutral court at Bernalillo High School.

The Lady Bears won Monday’s first round of the district tournament 42-32 over the Native American Community Academy.

Moriarty High’s girls basketball team rolled to a 50-27 victory last Friday over the visiting Ruidoso Lady Warriors.

East Mountain’s boys basketball season ended Monday after a 65-46 loss at Santa Fe Indian School in the first round of the District 5-4A tournament. The loss followed last Saturday’s 59-47 defeat at home against Santa Fe Indian School, and came one day after the Timberwolves were edged 46-44 by Sandia Prep. The boys finished with a 7-21 record.

East Mountain’s girls lost last Saturday at SFSI, 78-34. The Lady T’Wolves played the first round of the district tournament Tuesday at Bosque after The Independent went to print.

Manzano’s basketball teams both lost last Saturday to Sandia: the boys lost 66-54; the girls lost 61-24. The Monarchs played at La Cueva in the first round of the District 2-6A tournament Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

Mountainair’s girls lost Monday to Dora, 61-21. The boys played at Logan Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

The 10th annual Moriarty-Edgewood School District Truck Raffle to benefit the district athletic department is now underway. Prizes include a 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup, a 2006 Hyundai Elantra, and several others valued at more than $100. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any MESD middle or high school athlete or at the high school athletic office; drawing will be held April 26. For more information call 832-5951.