Sports Roundup

Estancia High School’s boys and girls basketball teams both lost in the District 6-3A championships: the boys fell last Saturday at home to Cuba, 76-71; the girls lost Friday at Laguna-Acoma, 63-44. The Bears got the No. 7 spot in the upcoming Class 3A state tournament and will host No. 10 Tularosa on Saturday. The Lady Bears did not get a state berth and finished their season with an 11-18 record.

Moriarty’s boys basketball team got the No. 11 spot in the Class 4A state tournament and will face No. 6 Pojoaque Valley on Saturday.