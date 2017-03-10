Sports Roundup

The 11th-seeded Moriarty boys basketball team rolled to a 66-32 victory over Pojoaque Valley last Saturday in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Pintos play No. 3 Silver today in the state quarterfinals at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

The No. 7 Estancia boys basketball team beat No. 10 Tularosa 57-46 last Saturday at home in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament. The Bears play today at 5 p.m. against No. 2 Texico in the quarterfinals at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.

High School track and field has just begun but East Mountain High already has two distance runners who had state-qualifying performances last weekend at the Los Lunas Invite: Aubri Wrye qualified in the 1600-meter event, and Sierra Stapleton in the 3200m.

East Mountain’s Isiah Padilla won the 800-meter race, and the boys team of Padilla, Wyatt Armstrong, Noah Gildersleeve, and Ben Humphries won the 4×400-meter race.