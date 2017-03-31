Sports Roundup

Estancia baseball won last weekend’s Pecos Invitational tournament, beating Laguna-Acoma 13-1 in Thursday’s opener, and East Mountain 7-5 in Friday’s second round; the Bears pounded host Pecos 13-1 in Saturday’s championship game.

East Mountain baseball took third at the Pecos tourney, with a first-round 16-1 victory over McCurdy before falling to Estancia in the second round. The Timberwolves overcame a 10-run deficit to get past Tucumcari 14-13 on Saturday. The T’Wolves edged Laguna-Acoma 4-3 on Monday.

Moriarty baseball got swept at home by Class 6A Valley in a doubleheader last Saturday, 7-2 and 14-1; the losses followed Friday’s 5-3 win at home over Aztec.

Manzano softball throttled Rio Grande 19-1 last Saturday, the day after the Monarchs baseball team blanked Highland, 9-0.

Moriarty, East Mountain, and Mountainair track and field squads will all compete at Estancia’s Invitational meet Friday beginning at 3 p.m.