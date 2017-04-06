Sports Roundup

East Mountain baseball split Monday’s doubleheader with Socorro, losing the first game 12-9, but winning the nightcap, 10-4. East Mountain softball won 15-8 and tied 9-9 in last Thursday’s home doubleheader against Taos.

Estancia baseball took two of three to finish second at last weekend’s Santa Rosa tournament; the Bears beat Tucumcari 18-2, and Clayton 14-4 before falling to host Santa Rosa 7-6 in the finale.

Estancia softball split last Thursday’s games at Santa Rosa, winning 9-5 before losing 20-17.

Moriarty baseball picked up a 5-0 victory in last Saturday’s final game of a three-game series at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell. The win followed Friday’s 5-1 and 3-0 losses to NMMI.

Moriarty softball won last Saturday at home against Valley, 10-7.

Manzano baseball got swept by La Cueva last Saturday: 1-0, 19-0; Manzano softball also got swept in last Saturday’s doubleheader at La Cueva: 18-2, 15-0.