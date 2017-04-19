Sports Roundup

East Mountain softball throttled Thoreau last Friday in a doubleheader sweep, winning 15-0 and 17-1; the T’Wolves baseball team got edged 12-11 in extra innings last Thursday; both squads played at Bernalillo Tuesday after The Independent went to print. East Mountain distance runner Isiah Padilla won the 3200-meter race at last week’s Golden Spike Classic track meet in Santa Fe. According to coach Phil Keller, Padilla’s time of 9:56.96 is a leading time in Class 4A and a meet record, and qualifies him for the invitation-only Marilyn Sepulveda meet at UNM next Monday. Sean Dwyer qualified for state in the 1600m race.

Estancia baseball picked up a 4-2 win last Saturday at Tularosa, two days after beating Magdalena at home, 7-3; the Lady Bears softball team lost Monday at home 6-4.

Manzano softball picked up a doubleheader sweep at home last Saturday over Clovis, winning 14-3 and 3-2; the Monarchs baseball squad dropped both ends of last Saturday’s twin bill with Clovis, 1-0 and 3-1.