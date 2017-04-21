Sports Roundup

East Mountain baseball picked up its third consecutive victory on Monday by beating the visiting Laguna-Acoma Hawks, 12-2. The win follows a doubleheader sweep at home last Saturday over Thoreau, 10-0 and 12-0.

East Mountain softball split Monday’s twin bill at Rehoboth Christian, winning the nightcap 6-4 after losing the first game 8-1.

East Mountain distance runners Wyatt Armstrong qualified for state in the 400-meter race and Isiah Padilla won the 800m race at Saturday’s Capital City Invite in Santa Fe. Padilla also won Monday’s 3,200m race at the invitation-only Marilyn Sepulveda Classic at UNM with a personal-best time of 10:40.45. He bested several Class 6A and 5A runners, according to head coach Phil Keller.

Moriarty baseball lost all three games at Portales last week, falling 5-0 on Thursday before losing 9-3 and 12-8 on Friday.

Moriarty softball lost both games last Friday at home to Portales 12-8, and 12-8.

Estancia softball got swept by Dora in Monday’s doubleheader, 12-8 and 18-7.

Manzano baseball split last Saturday’s home twin bill against Eldorado, winning the first game 4-1 before losing the nightcap 3-1.

Manzano softball got swept by Eldorado in last Saturday’s doubleheader, 12-4 and 19-1.

Mountainair High School hosts the BVC track and field meet on Friday.