Moriarty High School’s football team lost 35-34 in overtime at Capital on Sept. 4. Amare Gonzales had two touchdowns rushing; Kenneth Poyner and Michael Magoffe each scored a touchdown; and Gray Wolf returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown—his second consecutive game with a kickoff return for a TD. Wolf led Moriarty’s rushing attack with 127 yards on 11 carries.

Moriarty volleyball won two out of three matches at its home tournament on Sept. 4. The Lady Pintos swept Thoreau 3-0 in the tournament opener before losing 3-2 to Albuquerque Academy in the second round. Moriarty bounced back to beat Texico 3-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16) in the final match.

Moriarty girls soccer’s Sept. 7 home match against Robertson ended in a 2-2 draw in double overtime.

East Mountain volleyball picked up its first win of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-8, 25-15, 25-13) at home over Monte del Sol on Sept. 7.

Mountainair football lost 46-8 to Animas at home on Sept. 3.

Some data compiled from maxpreps.com.