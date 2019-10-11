Free Uber rides are available to all Bernalillo County residents for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services Department, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (ENDWI), Ron Bell Injury Lawyers, the City of Albuquerque Department of Family & Community Services, Uber, Sandoval County DWI Prevention and Cumulus Media Albuquerque are once again offering a safe ride option during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program gives the community the opportunity to take a safe ride option to avoid driving under the influence during times in which high alcohol consumption is common.

The rides began on March 13 and will continue through 3 a.m. on March 18. Residents must be in Bernalillo county and live in the county.

All that is needed is the Uber app and the code GREEN21. By using the code, riders will receive a credit of up to $20 off one trip. The maximum number of rides available is 750 and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The credit can only be used for rides, not Uber Eats, and the discount does not cover tip. If the cost for the ride exceeds $20, the patron will have to cover the remaining amount.

Advertisement

Since the program’s inception in 2017, “Take a Ride on Us” has provided a safe ride option to more than 20,000 riders in the Albuquerque Metro area.