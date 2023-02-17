During last week’s House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing in Washington, DC, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) called out House Republicans for holding a hearing on “social media conspiracy theories” instead of addressing what she says are real and urgent issues.

The high-profile committee’s first major hearing titled “Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1:Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story,”was scheduled by new Republican leaders to investigate what they call anti-GOP bias in social media.

During her questioning of witnesses, Rep. Stansbury argued that House Republicans failed to present compelling evidence of wrongdoing or bias by Twitter with any witness testimony and condemned the use of Congressional resources to elevate spurious claims instead of addressing issues around the economy. Former Twitter employees told the committee they initially suppressed the story because they were concerned that the laptop’s contents were hacked or improperly obtained but reversed their decision in 24 hours after learning more about the source and story attribution. The story was still widely shared on Twitter and other social media and mainstream news outlets. The executives, testifying under oath and subpoena, denied any contact with the FBI or government officials during the review, as has been alleged by supporters of former President Trump.

“What are we doing here in this committee today? Why are we here?,” Rep. Stansbury asked the Republican chairman, James Comer. “Why is this committee devoting a day-long hearing about a political conspiracy theory that was planted in the media by Rudy Giuliani to support Donald Trump’s reelection campaign?”

“Of all the topics we could be focused on in this Committee to support the American people—how people are going to put food on their table at the end of the day, how we’re going to address the economy, how we’re going to address critical issues that are on people’s minds every day—we are devoting an entire day to this conspiracy theory involving Twitter.”

“Now, the mission of this committee is to root out waste, fraud, and abuse and to conduct oversight on behalf of the American people. And if you need any evidence of waste, fraud, and abuse, how about the use of this Committee’s precious time, space and resources to commit to this hearing?” said Rep. Stansbury in her opening statement.

Rep. Stansbury continued by directing questions to the witness panel of former Twitter employees, including Ms. Vijaya Gadde, Former Chief Legal Officer of Twitter. “You have already stated publicly that Twitter’s handling of this issue was a mistake. Is that correct?”

“Yes, that’s correct,” Ms. Gadde responded.

“New Mexicans are depending on us to defend our democracy and to ensure that we are holding not only those who are committing waste fraud and abuse accountable, but ourselves,” Rep. Stansbury concluded. “So let’s not waste the precious taxpayers’ time and dollars by holding hearings about Four Seasons Total Landscaping-style conspiracy theories, and actually get to work for the American people.”

The committee concluded with no action. Stansbury represents New Mexico’s 1st district which includes most of Albuquerque, the East Mountains, and Torrance County.