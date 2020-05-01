Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the extension of the state’s emergency coronavirus public health order through May 15 along with easing restrictions.

“Despite continued spread, New Mexico as a state has begun to flatten the curve, purchasing much-needed time to ramp up our healthcare system,” Lujan Grisham said. “Because of that hard work, we are entering the ‘Preparation Phase’ for gradual, safe re-openings. With that objective, the amended public health order relaxes several restrictions to begin relieving economic pressure.”

The order allows for partial re-openings for business operations deemed non-essential to health, safety and welfare.

Non-essential retailers may provide curbside pickup and delivery services if permitted by their business license. Child care may now be made available to people operating such businesses.

Federally licensed firearm retailers may open by appointment only as needed conduct background checks and to allow individuals to take possession of firearms ordered online.

State parks may reopen on a modified day-use-only basis, as staff is available. Camping and visitor centers are still closed. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources department will notify the public of the parks that will be open in the near future.

Golf courses may open for golfing only—no dine-in or retail service.

Pet services, including adoption, grooming, daycare and boarding, are permitted to operate. Veterinarians are permitted to operate.

There is still an instruction to stay home that remains in place across the state. Offices, work spaces and retailers, with the exception of those who can do curbside pickup or delivery are to remain closed to the public.

Indoor malls, gyms, salons, theaters and casinos remain closed. Mass gatherings are still prohibited.

A 14-day quarantine order remains in place for all out-of-state airport arrivals.

Physical distancing must be maintained to assure the spread of the virus is stunted in every part of the state, she said.

The amended order, authorized by Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel and effective May 1, maintains the directive that New Mexicans remain at home except for outings essential to health, safety and welfare.

The amended order maintains that gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. Restaurants and dine-in outlets may provide only curbside and delivery service, as before.

Grocers and other essential retail services must continue to operate at only 20 percent of their maximum capacity as determined by fire code.

Liquor licenses do not allow for curbside or delivery service.

A separate public health order addresses the June 2 primary election. The order allows no more than four voters, or 20 percent of capacity, inside a polling place at a time; mobile voting units may have no more than two voters at a time.

A third public health order allows medical facilities to gradually resume non-essential but medically necessary procedures based on extensive guidelines from the Department of Health designed to prevent a shortage of personal protective equipment and to safeguard the health of patients and healthcare workers.

The governor and state health officials outlined potential additional relaxations that could occur upon the expiration of the amended health order. These prospective relaxations are dependent upon positive trends in COVID-19 illness and transmission data.

Those criteria include the rate of transmission, ability to trace cases and the capacity of healthcare systems.

As of April 30, there were 3,411 reported positive cases in New Mexico, with 198 new cases reported.

There have been 123 reported fatalities associated with the virus, with a total of 11 new deaths on April 30.

There are a total of 172 hospitalizations and 44 of those people are on ventilators; 760 people have recovered across the state.

A total of 67, 869 tests have been conducted so far. The virus continues to spread in communities statewide, with particular emphasis in the northwestern part of the state.

The number of cases by ZIP code in the East Mountains and Estancia Valley are below:

87008 – 1

87015 – 7

87016 – 2

87032 – 2

87035 – 5

87036 – 6

87047 – 2

87056 – 0

87059 – 9

87061 – 0

87123 – 45

For more information about COVID-19, about testing locations, symptoms, isolation guidelines or FAQs, visit cv.nmhealth.org/public.

For more information on the current numbers and data available for COVID-19 across the county visit covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america.

To see the amended health order visit governor.state.nm.us/.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, should call their healthcare provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline at 855-600-3453.

Healthcare workers or first responders who might need some support can call 855-507-5309.

“The reopening of New Mexico depends on New Mexicans,” Lujan Grisham said. “Going out and congregating will worsen the spread of this disease. … As a state, we have to prevent and manage the spread of this virus and provide for safe social and economic activity.”