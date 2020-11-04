With all precincts fully reporting statewide, New Mexico saw a turnout of 67.51% of registered voters, as 912,565 voters cast their ballots in the general election. There are a total of 1.35 million voters in New Mexico in 2020.

That’s up from 62.36% of registered voters casting ballots in the 2016 general election. There were 1.30 million registered voters statewide in 2016.

Presidential Race

Statewide, 54% of New Mexicans voted for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, while 44% voted for Republicans Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and 12,317 or 1% voted for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen.

In Bernalillo County, 61% of voters cast ballots for Biden and Harris, while 37% voted for Trump and Pence, and 2% voted for Jorgensen and Cohen.

In Santa Fe County, 76% voted for Biden and Harris, while 22% voted for Trump and Pence, and 1% voted for Jorgensen and Cohen.

In Torrance County, 32% voted for Biden and Harris, while 66% voted for Trump and Pence, and 1% voted for Jorgensen and Cohen.

U.S. Senate

Statewide, 51% of New Mexicans voted for Democrat Ben Ray Lujan, while 46% voted for Republican Mark Ronchetti, and 3% voted for Libertarian Bob Walsh.

In Bernalillo County, 57% voted for Lujan, while 41% voted for Ronchetti, and 3% voted for Walsh.

In Santa Fe County, 74% voted for Lujan, while 24% voted for Ronchetti, and 2% voted for Walsh.

In Torrance County, 30% voted for Lujan, while 67% voted for Ronchetti, and 3% voted for Walsh.

U.S. Congress District 1

Statewide, 58% of New Mexicans voted for incumbent Democrat Deb Haaland, while 42% voted for Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes.

In Bernalillo County, 59% voted for Haaland, while 41% voted for Garcia Holmes.

In Santa Fe County, 36% voted for Haaland, while 64% voted for Garcia Holmes.

In Torrance County, 32% voted for Haaland, while 4,809 or 68% voted for Garcia Holmes.