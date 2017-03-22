Summit on fire is open to the public

A Wildland Urban Interface Summit is a conference starting this week in Albuquerque, organized by state and federal agencies and non-profits.

The Summit is an opportunity for local leaders, emergency responders, businesses and citizens to stat informed about current science and practices in mitigating risk of wildfires.

A wildland-urban interface is a place where people abut wilderness areas, such as the areas through the Sandias and Manzanos where people live adjacent to the National Forest.

Last summer nearly 18,000 acres were consumed near the village of Chilili by the Dog Head Fire, which was started by the Forest Service’s own thinning program.

Local organizers for EMIFPA—or the East Mountain Interagency Fire Protection Association—put out an email recently to let the public know that general admission to the conference is available for interested people.

The cost is $65 and can be paid at the door.

The Summit will be held at Albuquerque Sheraton at 2910 Yale SE.

The conference will feature three concurrent tracks: “How does it work?”, “Who can I work with?” and “What can I do?”

Two field trips will be part of the conference as well, one to the bosque in Corrales and Rio Rancho, and the other to the East Mountains.

Saturday’s events are free and family-friendly.

Online registration closes March 24; registrations past that date must be done in person.

To register contact Katelyn Quiroz at kquiroz@nmcounties.org or 505-216-3006.

The Summit was organized by representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, N.M. State Forestry, the N.M. State Land Office, Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, the N.M. Municipal League, Forest Stewards Guild, Southwest Fire Consortium and HB Consulting.