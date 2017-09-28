Surge lifts East Mountain girls soccer over Santa Fe Indian School

Sitting on a slim 1-0 lead at halftime, Mia Santistevan and Hannah Linder each scored a brace—two goals—during a six-goal surge to lead East Mountain to a 7-0 shutout last Thursday over visiting Santa Fe Indian School.

Five Lady Timberwolves scored during the match as East Mountain (5-7, 1-1) snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first district victory of the season. “I think it was good for our team to get some confidence back,” Linder said after the game.

East Mountain pressured from the outset but hurried most of their attacks during the first 40 minutes. Fifteen of 16 East Mountain shots missed the mark or were saved by the SFIS goalkeeper.

“We played a little too impatient in the first half,” East Mountain head coach John Sabrowski said.

The lone first-half goal came in the 13th minute when Mia Gutierrez lofted a shot from the right side that hit the middle of the crossbar and caromed straight down—landing inches beyond the goal line.

In the second half, the Lady T’Wolves caught fire and went on a scoring binge.

Six minutes in, Samantha Burch intercepted a Lady Braves’ goal kick, brought it into the 18-yard box and nailed an unassisted goal from 8 yards out.

Four minutes later, Linder smacked a searing line drive toward the left side of the net that SFIS’s goalkeeper got a hand on but couldn’t stop.

In the 57th minute, Santistevan’s shot from just beyond the 18-yard line bounced in front of—and over—the goalkeepers’ outstretched arms.

On an ensuing attack, Aspen Sveum—who was East Mountain’s goalkeeper during the first half but played a forward position in the second—crept into the 6-yard area near the left goal post.

When Santistevan sent a cross-pass, Sveum hammered a header into the back of the net. “I saw the opportunity and I was screaming, ‘Cross! Cross! Cross!’ and [Santistevan] set it up perfectly and I just got a good head on it,” Sveum said.

Santistevan’s second goal came in the 69th minute when a blocked shot bounced right back to her and she poked it in. “On both of them, I didn’t even look at the goal,” Santistevan said. “I just kicked it and it went in.”

Linder scored her second goal in the 72nd when she got control of a loose ball just outside the 6-yard box, maneuvered past the Lady Braves goalkeeper, and tapped it in.

“It’s a good game to build on,” Sabrowski said. “Once they settled down, they played with a lot more confidence and that’s what we’re working toward.”

East Mountain hosted Bernalillo Tuesday after The Independent went to print. The Lady T’Wolves host Bosque on Thursday.