Sybil Ruth Martin 1941 – 2017

Sybil Ruth Martin, 76, passed away Nov. 17 in Tijeras. She was born on Sept. 10, 1941 in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Grady and Ruby (Stewart) Mitchell. Sybil was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints in Edgewood. She was a mother to everyone who needed it, and would always make you feel welcome with her gracious smile and her cooking. Her love was all about service and talking to her would give you that old-fashioned comfort. Heavenly Father may have closed this door to her mortal life but he opened up another one by blessing our family with her extended spirit and her beautiful legacy she left behind. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lanny Martin and daughter, Rebecca Martin. Sybil is survived by her sons, Glenn Martin of Edgewood, Brian Martin of Edgewood, Christopher Martin and wife Heather of Rio Rancho, and Lesley Martin of Albuquerque; daughter, Vanessa Sue Finley and husband Frank Tisby of Rio Rancho, and sister Sharon Smith; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and one on the way. A memorial service will be held Dec. 16 at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Edgewood at 1 p.m.