If you like variety the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will give you a little of everything. Dry weather? Of course. A little snow? Yep! Wind? What’s the East Mountains without some wind?

Weak high pressure will bring cool and dry weather to the East Mountains on Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures will be in the middle 40s with low temperatures Thanksgiving night in the 20s. It could be a bit breezy in the afternoon. Indoor eating weather.

A cutoff low (this is a low pressure center that is cut off from the main jet stream) will slowly move across New Mexico Friday and Friday night. This low will (unfortunately) not have much moisture associated with it; however, it will bring cold temperatures. We can expect periods of light snow Friday into Friday night. How much snow? As of the time of this writing maybe a couple of inches of snow. Temperatures will be cold with high temperatures in the lower 30s and lows Friday night around 20 degrees.

Weak high pressure will move over New Mexico over the holiday weekend. After a slight chance of a snow shower early Saturday morning the weekend will be dry with moderating temperatures. Expect high temperatures Saturday to be around 40 and in the middle 40s on Sunday. Low temperatures Saturday night will be around 20.

All in all not a bad Thanksgiving Holiday weekend forecast, especially considering the time of year.

For the latest forecast and other very important information please see the NWS Office in Albuquerque at weather.gov/abq. Be safe!