Two weeks ago, I wrote a largely tongue-in-cheek column about drinking in the Legislature. On Wednesday, I interviewed three professional women who have made harassment accusations against state Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto on NewsRadio KKOB. Not only did they corroborate the drinking, their stories paint a picture of a culture in the Roundhouse that is anything but funny.

And Ivey-Soto is pushing back in media interviews that are bizarre for their statements that are actually unhelpful to his cause.

The first formal complaint against Ivey-Soto came from lobbyist Marianna Anaya, who accuses Ivey-Soto of groping her in 2015, and again of inappropriate behavior in 2022 where she accuses him of trying to ply her with alcohol in his Capitol office, making sexually charged comments during a business dinner, and slow-rolling one of her bills because she ignored his sexual advances.

Ivey-Soto’s public response to Anaya’s allegations has been neither professional nor appropriate. In two cases to two different newspapers, he referred to her sexual orientation, most recently to the Santa Fe New Mexican, “I’m not going to ask a Jehovah’s Witness to vote, and I’m not going to make a pass at a lesbian. There’s just no return on investment.” That’s not what I want to hear from a senior senator. It’s crass and it’s bullying.

Eight New Mexico non-profit associations which do business with the Legislature signed an open letter on March 21 in which they accuse Ivey-Soto of eight additional incidents of inappropriate behavior toward women. Three of these women spoke to me on Wednesday. What they told me shows another pattern of behavior: Sen. Ivey-Soto loses his temper at, and yells at and berates women who question him. This happened to Carmen Lopez, then with the Thornburg Foundation, and Miranda Viscoli, executive director of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

I had to ask about the allegations of the drinking in his office. Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico, told me Ivey-Soto keeps a wine refrigerator in his Capitol office, and she said it’s awkward for her as he constantly pushes her to have a glass. “I’ve been sober for ten years,” she noted on the air.

Ivey-Soto has a response to day-drinking, too. He says he’s looking to make the tone of meetings in his office more “collegial.” Collegiality doesn’t seem to be working out for him too well if you look at Lopez’ and Viscoli’s accusations.

Something these women all confirmed to me was that Ivey-Soto’s bad behavior has gone on for years, and his caucus does nothing about it. Viscoli once went to a member of the Senate Democratic caucus leadership and complained about Ivey-Soto. She was told to “get a thicker skin.”

These are the liberals, y’all. You know, the ones who are actually supposed to care about gender equity and stuff.

So one senator is kind of a jerk, you might think. So what?

Here’s why this is a big deal. The Roundhouse is the People’s House. It’s not just lobbyists and associations who are tromping the halls to meet with legislators; every New Mexican has the right to meet with legislators to discuss issues of importance to them. Is this the environment you want your wife, your daughter, your sister, your mother, or your girlfriend to walk into?

One of my mother’s favorite things was having local grade school children from her district come up and page for her for a few days. Do you want kids shadowing legislators modeling this behavior?

The Senate ethics subcommittee can recommend one of four actions to be voted on by the entire Senate based on Anaya’s complaint: no action, reprimand, censure, or removal. These hearings will be closed to the public. In fact, the only way we know that the subcommittee has even taken up the case is through Anaya’s lawyer.

New Mexicans deserve decorum and civil discourse in its Capitol, and we also deserve open processes when one of its lawmakers is undergoing scrutiny for possible misbehavior of this magnitude. Most importantly, the Roundhouse must be a safe and welcoming place for all to work and visit. I’m not optimistic that Ivey-Soto’s caucus will do the right thing in this case; the public must continue to hold him accountable in the election booth in that event.

Merritt Hamilton Allen is a PR executive and former Navy officer. She appears regularly as a panelist on NM PBS and is a frequent guest on News Radio KKOB. A Republican, she lives amicably with her Democratic husband north of I-40 where they run two head of dog, and two of cat. She can be reached at news.ind.merritt@gmail.com.