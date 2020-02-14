The definition of happiness and treading the boards

Last weekend the Academy Awards or Oscars were on; California elite walked a red carpet dressed in glamour and style. I love costumes and have a whole barn of them, so this is the best part of the show for me. However, once in a while the viewer must comment when a design is over the top.

There was a lovely lady in a red dress with huge ruffles down each side. That lady looked like a taco had exploded and shot hot salsa all over. She was very attractive even in the mess dress. (This idea is brought to you by Taco Belle.) Too much?

All the members—actors, directors, writers and film crews that cover sets, sound and costumes—were there. They were all smiling. They were happy. You could tell when each one of them said through tight jaws, “It is an honor, just to be nominated.” The winners were happy, showing it by giving kisses and hugs to those around them. Smile into the camera for their close-up. There was a little flurry about not enough women directors having a chance at the Oscar. It was handled with humor, so they too were happy. After the awards had been bestowed, the Academy looked forward to parties with celebrities that equaled their status, politicians, athletes, media personnel. They were happy.

So, the example to all of America is to be really happy you must spend more money than you’d pay for a house to be properly dressed. You must know who made the dress. It cannot be made in China by children, but here in the good ole USA by our seamstresses. Really? For the guys you must look liked James Bond in a tuxedo and also know who made and designed it. Let’s not talk about the shoes, bags and jewelry. One episode of “Sex and the City” taught me if you live in New York City, you can’t afford to cover your feet. And Jimmy Choo Choo is not a train, but a brand. Too much?

There was an article about the goody bags the winners get after the ball. A Santa Fe company has contributed a soap ball with crystals in it. I’ll bet that will give them a good scrub, but the vanity of being a star never dims or washes away.

Storytime: Once there was a semi-retired director who had two little boys, ages 3 and 5; that was the reason she was retired. At 33, she was not happy. Her husband flew almost every day and her training in teaching and drama were limited to “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” and “Sesame Street.” She got a call to come and direct a real opera, Benjamin Britten’s “Noye’s Fludde.” Yes, that is how it is spelled. Wow, she was happy.

She went to Popejoy to rehearse, but she was late. See above, children, ages 3 and 5. When she got there the famous opera singers were unhappy and looking at their watches. The director knew she was in trouble. Her superpowers of storytelling would need to be employed.

“I am your new director and I need to know was the piano player here on time?”

“Yes,” was the nodding of heads and murmur of assent. “He was.”

“Well, let me explain, I am a busy woman, I have a large life and you are only a small part of it. I will only give you 15 minutes to warm up before we start rehearsals. Do you understand? I will not be here to hold your hands while you warm up. Now are you ready to go?” The question of my being on time never came up again. I believe that is called a “bluff.” When we finished, I dressed in a long blue gown, and took a bow at the end. I was given two dozen red roses. They were lovely and I was briefly happy.

A few years later, I was directing “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Estancia High school. They had not had a play in 12 years, and I rehearsed the kids after school. It was great. Someone from out there figured out it was customary to give the director flowers at the end of the show, but Estancia had no flower shops. At the end of “Joseph” we had 102 kids in the cast of 150 from the middle school and high school. I was given a dozen red ribbon roses, made by the home economics class. I will never get over that happiness. I still have them.

You don’t need expensive regalia to make you happy, you just need to enjoy all that God, family, and friends give you every day. I found the perfect definition the other day about happiness. I will share it with you. “Happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of creative effort.” Chinese Fortune Cookie Wisdom. Roaring Mouse, contemplating happiness, out.