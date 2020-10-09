2020 will be remembered as the “non-monsoon” summer; among other things.

Here is a description of our monsoons from the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque: The evolution of the North American Monsoon from Mexico to the United States is noted by the northward progression of convective precipitation (showers and thunderstorms) from southern Mexico in early June that spreads northward into the Southwest U.S. by early July. The onset of the moist phase of the monsoon in New Mexico varies, but average onset occurs around July 9. Although a large-scale circulation change supports the wet phase of the monsoon with an increase in atmospheric moisture, once onset occurs there is considerable variability in the day-to-day precipitation. Active periods of precipitation are known as monsoon “bursts,” and are separated by drier, less active monsoon “breaks.” Dew point temperature is one of many parameters used to monitor moisture surges of the North American Monsoon across the southwest U.S.

So how dry was it? Well, take a look below. As you can see, it was a very dry summer when compared to normal.

Here is another interesting statistic for the North American Monsoon season. Notice the record that the year 2020 has. It is not a record that our area wants nor needs.

Let’s hope 2021 is better. The odds say it will be!