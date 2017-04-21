Thomas Harvey Patton, Jr. 1946 – 2017

Thomas Harvey Patton, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully in his home in Moriarty on April 8. Thomas was born to Thomas Harvey Patton Sr. and Loraine Gimlin Patton on Oct. 13, 1946 in Tulsa, Okla. Growing up in Pampa, Texas, “Tommy” was a diligent student, athlete, and active member of the Order of DeMolay. He returned to Oklahoma to pursue college courses, but was compelled to serve the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician. After his service and extensive travel, He and Lynn Robin Bellamy were married on Jan. 10, 1974, in Jacksonville, Florida. He worked as a Radio Frequency Engineer and Tower Climber up until retirement at age 69. He was a small business owner, active operator for the Navy Amateur Radio Club and lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. Thomas further filled his time as a volunteer structural and wildland firefighter with the North East Torrance Volunteer Fire Department, and was Firefighter of the Year in 1995. His commitment to his career and volunteer work spoke wonders to his tenacity, dedication and character. Thomas Harvey Patton, Jr. was a brilliant and talented individual, a loving father and husband, and a renaissance man of a bygone era. He will be sorely missed by so many. He is survived by wife Lynn Robin Patton; children, Thomas Harvey Patton III and wife Kerry Dawn Patton, Alexander Eugene Patton, Lori Patton O’Hara and husband Timothy James O’Hara, Jeremy Michael Patton, Sabrina Nicole Mohney and husband Patrick Steven Mohney, and Sheila Ann Patton; sisters, Linda Lee Dixon and Nancy Lorraine Davis; grandchildren, Sydney Shea Patton and Aislynn Carleigh Mohney. Contributions and memorials may be submitted in memory of Thomas Patton, Jr. Memorial services will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty.