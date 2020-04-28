The Village of Tijeras voted April 20 to hire a consulting firm, Cota Holdings, a Jemez-based company, to conduct a needs assessment and facilitate a long-term strategy for sustainability.

The meeting was once again held over the Zoom platform, due to ongoing restrictions against gathering in groups due to the coronavirus.

Roger Fragua, president and CEO of Cota Holdings, made a presentation to the council.

Fragua said Cota Holdings has been working with tribes and sees similarities with the small traditional community.

“What is the plan for growth?” he asked. “We know the answers lie within your community.”

A representative for Cota is Wendy Sandige, who lives in the East Mountains.

The first phase would partner Cota with the village elected officials and employees to do a “comprehensive review of background, services, finances, organizational structure, roles and responsibilities” by meeting with key staff and stakeholders.

Cota Holdings would also facilitate a discussion between the mayor, staff and village council with an agenda including key issues, identification of those who will be affected, creation of a timeline and schedule.

Next Cota would facilitate long-term strategic planning, “identification of issues, barriers or bottlenecks,” broad proposals or agendas that deal with underlying contradictions, and a plan for implementation.

Entities Cota Holdings has worked with include the National Indian Gaming Association, the All Pueblo Governors Council, the National Congress of American Indians, and individual tribes throughout the U.S., according to the proposal.

Cota has produced economic development plans for tribes in New Mexico and Arizona, the proposal says, including Jemez Pueblo, Santo Domingo Pueblo and San Felipe Pueblo in New Mexico.

Sandige most recently served as development director for the N.M. Wildlife Federation, and was contracted by the City of Albuquerque, where she was in charge of the Central Loan Program for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART) project.

“It’s a super valuable endeavor,” said Tijeras mayor Jake Bruton, suggesting that the village approve the first phase, which leads naturally to the second phase of the project.

The first phase is expected to take three months, with five more months if the second phase is implemented, according to the proposal.

That first phase will cost just under $20,000, and preliminary work would start within “a week or so,” Bruton said.

Councilors expressed agreement with the idea of taking it one step at a time. “I do like your idea of looking at phase one primarily,” said councilor Don Johnson.

Fragua said Cota would “prove our worth and if it’s not there … there’s no reason to go forward.”

Councilor Maxine Wilson made a motion to approve the first phase as described; Yvette Garcia made the second. The vote was unanimous to hire Cota Holdings.

In other business, the council hired Hallie Brown as deputy clerk, at a salary of $65,000 a year.

Village clerk Mike Wismer said Brown “brings a new spark of life,” and said he had not had an interviewee “that prepared in a long time.”

“I’m very happy with the pick,” Bruton said.

There were three applicants for the job altogether, Wismer said.

“Her communication skills are amazing,” Johnson said.

Johnson made a motion to hire Brown, seconded by Wilson, and unanimously approved by the council.

Brown said she is a lifelong New Mexican, and “very excited.”