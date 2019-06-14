Tijeras museum wins award for short film

In May, the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) in Nashville, Tennesse awarded the Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center in Tijeras an Award of Excellence for its short film, “Love Song for the Dead.”

This is the second award in as many years for the Museum. Last year it received the Albert B. Corey Award, which recognizes primarily volunteer-operated organizations that best display the qualities of vigor, scholarship, and imagination in their work.

This year, AASLH conferred 50 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits, and publications.

The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States.

The Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center is an all-volunteer nonprofit honoring the men, women and children who serve beside America’s service members. As a repository of artifacts, letters, documents and photos, it tells their stories, showing history through a different lens.

The museum is located at 546B State Highway 333 in Tijeras. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday through Wednesday.

For more information, email info@militaryfamilymuseum.org or phone 505-504-6830.