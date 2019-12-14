Tijeras Recount: Bruton wins by 2 votes

In a recount of votes for mayor of Tijeras, the final tally by the Bernalillo County clerk’s office ended December 13 with 116 votes for Gloria Chavez and 118 votes for Jake Bruton.

The recount upholds the original tally in the race. State law provides for an automatic recount of races with very small margins.

Mayor-elect Bruton said he will be sworn in by Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover shortly after the new year.

Bruton said, “It was a heck of a day.” He said he planned to have dinner and celebrate with his family.