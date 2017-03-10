Torrance County 50+ Games get underway Events continue through May Posted By: Editor March 10, 2017 Friday, March 10, 2017 Basketball events included mens and womens free throws and 3-point shots. Basketball events included mens and womens free throws and 3-point shots. Basketball events included mens and womens free throws and 3-point shots. Basketball events included mens and womens free throws and 3-point shots. Basketball events included mens and womens free throws and 3-point shots. Basketball events included mens and womens free throws and 3-point shots. Basketball events included mens and womens free throws and 3-point shots. Frisbee accuracy was another event at the kickoff of this year’s Torrance County 50+ Games in Estancia. Angie Coburn draws a name for door prizes at the Torrance County 50+ Games, with Jerry Melaragno. Frisbee accuracy toss was among kickoff events. Frisbee accuracy toss was among kickoff events. Frisbee accuracy toss was among kickoff events. Frisbee accuracy toss was among kickoff events. Soccer accuracy kick for men and women was part of the 50+ Games in Estancia. Soccer accuracy kicking was part of the day’s events in Estancia. Washers, or “huachas,” was another event at the 50+ Games. Three amigos at the Torrance County 50+ Games kickoff event in Estancia. Share this post:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Be the first to comment on "Torrance County 50+ Games get underway"