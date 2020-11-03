9:45 p.m.
With unofficial numbers posting just now, and 19 out of 19 precincts reporting, Torrance County has a new county clerk and county commissioner.
The Clerk’s race pitted Democrat Rubena Miranda against Republican Yvonne Otero. Otero won 64% of the vote, or 4,524 votes, while Miranda got 2,543 for 36%.
Incumbent Democrat Javier Sanchez lost his bid for re-election to former commissioner LeRoy Candelaria in the race for District 3 county commission seat.
Candelaria got 1,419 votes for 54%, while Sanchez got 1,190 votes and 46%.
