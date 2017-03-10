Torrance County seeking volunteers for boards

Torrance County wants you to get involved, seeking volunteers to represent the county on the Estancia Valley Solid Waste Authority’s board and to serve on the county’s investment board.

Torrance County is seeking three board members to represent the County on the Estancia Valley Solid Waste Board. Interested parties are directed to submit a letter of interest to the county manager’s office no later than 5 p.m. on March 29.

Applicants should expect to attend the county commission meeting on April 12, at 9 a.m. for a brief interview and possible appointment.

Letters of interest may be mailed to P.O. Box 48, Estancia NM 87016, emailed to aortiz@tcnm.us, or faxed to 505-384-5294. Direct questions to the county manager’s office at 505-544-4700.

The county is also seeking two residents to sit as members on its Investment Committee. Those volunteers should be motivated and have experience and sophistication to provide input on investment matters, according to the county’s press release. Applicants are directed to send a letter of interest to the Investment Committee c/o Office of the County Manager, P.O. Box 48, Estancia NM 87016 or by email to aortiz@tcnm.us. The county will accept letters of interest until the positions have been filled.

Direct all questions on the Investment Committee to Treasurer Tracy Sedillo at 505-544-4802.