Troy Ray Barrett 1949-2018

Troy Ray Barrett, 68, a resident of Mountainair, passed away April 18. Troy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He had also been a banker in Oklahoma for many years, as well as a self-employed plumber. Troy was a very dedicated member of the Mountainair Christian Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Willie Barrett; brothers, Arthur Lee, Arnold Dale, Elmer Lloyd and Kenneth Ray, and sisters, Patricia Gipson and Mildred Gwaltney. Troy is survived by his loving wife, Anna Ruth Barrett; daughter, Jenifer Barrett; sister, Joyce Cramer and husband Johnny, and Norma Jean Lumpkin; in-laws, Lenora Barrett, Doris Jaquess, Shirley Sweat, Denise, Juanita Carrillo, Sharon and Hoyt Jackson, Leon and Ann Sweat, William and Linda Hacker and Nellie Sweat; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services were held April 22 at the Mountainair Christian Center. Troy was laid to rest in the Mathews Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Shelby Ashment, Duane Boyle, Nick Romero, Steven Burns, Steve Barrett, Dwayne Barrett, Anthony Santianglo and Travis Burns. Honorary pallbearers were Kenny Burns, Dave Dixon, Adolph Padilla, Johnny Mathews, Johnny Cramer, Billy Barrett, Mike Thompson and Bill Beaty. Arrangements were handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel.