Two separate crashes in the early hours of Wednesday morning involving 10 semi trucks in total have left Interstate 40 still blocked off as of this writing. No one was seriously injured in the crashes, according to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joseph Montiel.

As of this writing, Montiel said eastbound I-40 from mile marker 172 to 175 remains backed up and traffic is being diverted to Route 66, while I-40 from mile marker 175 to 181 was cleared around 2:30 p.m.

He said a few hours ago tow trucks began taking the semis from the crash scene, but it may take a couple more hours to clear debris and ice and get the road completely opened back up.

The first crash occurred at 2:26 a.m. near mile marker 182 on eastbound I-40 of the Sedillo Hill exit, Montiel said. The crash involved nine semis, and two individuals from the crash were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The second crash occurred at 4:36 a.m. at the Tijeras exit on eastbound I-40, Montiel said. The crash was a single semi rollover, and no injuries were involved.

The two incidents were not related, Montiel said, adding that both were due to inclement weather.